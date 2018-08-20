South Africa

Government inaction to blame for xenophobic looting of shops‚ say locals

20 August 2018 - 18:00 By Lwandile Bhengu

Business leaders in the Inanda‚ Ntuzuma‚ and KwaMashu area have blamed the government for the recent outbreak of violence that targeted shops owned by foreign nationals last weekend.

Speaking outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's court on Monday‚ where two men made their first appearance on charges linked to the looting and torching of foreign national shops on Thursday‚ the North Region Business Association’s (Norba’s) Vusimuzi Msomi said: “If the government had listened to us and the concerns we were raising about foreign nationals‚ we wouldn't be here today.”

The Norba group has been engaged with the government about the presence of foreign-owned shops in their townships since 2014.

The two men‚ Norba chairman Mandla Sibiya‚ and secretary general Mlungisi Mncube‚ were arrested on Friday after the looting and torching of two foreign national-owned spaza shops in Inanda‚ north of Durban.

According to Msomi‚ Sibiya and Mncube were merely trying to calm the community down after several shops were looted and the owners intimidated on Thursday.

“Our leaders were there to help stop the community‚ it is the community who were sick and tired of government not doing anything‚” said Msomi.

The men are facing charges of public violence and arson.

They are expected to appear again in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on August 27 for a bail application hearing.

READ MORE: 

Foreigners steal our jobs‚ say locals

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court near Durban on Monday in support of two men who were arrested on Friday in ...
News
4 hours ago

Seven years in jail for five Durban men at the heart of xenophobic attacks

Five men‚ who were part of a 800-strong mob who burned tyres‚ looted shops and pelted the police with stones and rocks during a violent xenophobic ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Protest over wages at National Lotteries Commission South Africa
  2. That's a wrap folks | MultiChoice pulls the plug on Afro Worldview South Africa
  3. Blow for MDC Alliance court bid Africa
  4. Government inaction to blame for xenophobic looting of shops‚ say locals South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X