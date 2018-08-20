Student leader Mcebo Dlamini on Monday headed back to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court‚ where he is due to go on trial for a string of charges emanating from his participation in the Fees Must Fall campaign in 2016.

Dlamini has launched a bid to protect students who were criminally charged for their participation in the protests. He said he had penned a letter to Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib to intervene.

"I have sent a letter to Adam Habib requesting that he takes a solidarity stand and call for amnesty and pardon of Fees Must Fall activists across the country‚" Dlamini said in a Facebook post.

"[I have] also requested Wits academics/lecturers to march around Braam in solidarity with students. Habib‚ through Prof Tawana Kupe has requested time to go consult‚" Dlamini added.

On Friday Mcebo took his cause to the streets‚ embarking on a long walk from the Wits University campus in Braamfontein to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.