An Uber driver lay bleeding in his car after being stabbed in the stomach during a nightmare journey in Johannesburg.

The driver’s ordeal began shortly after he was called by a heavily pregnant woman‚ requesting a taxi ride from Rabie Ridge to Norkem Park in Kempton Park around 1am last week.

“Upon arrival at the address the Uber driver was confronted by a lady alleging to be the caller. She was with three males. She alleged she was calling the Uber for the three males to be transported to Norkem Park‚” said police spokesperson Captain Lesibana Molokomme.

“The three males got into the taxi and before getting out of the car‚ one suspect requested the driver to make a U-turn as he had forgotten his cell phone. The cell phone was collected from another house from the same lady who requested the taxi.”

During the journey to Norkem Park‚ along Pongola Drive‚ the men attacked the Uber driver‚ stabbing him in the stomach with a sharp object. “The victim was then kept at the back seat of his car. They drove with him to a place in Norkem Park‚ where he heard the suspects talking about selling the car. Their deal failed and they drove to one of the banks around Norkem Park and withdrew money from the victim’s account.”

The suspects then drove with the Uber driver to Alexandra to meet a potential buyer‚ but that deal also failed. They continued to Eldorado Park to search for a third buyer‚ dropping the injured driver on the freeway near Soweto.

“The victim received help from the nearest house and police were called‚” said Molokomme.

Police went to the address where the Uber was originally called to and found the heavily pregnant woman‚ with two of the suspects. The trio were taken to the Norkem police station.

The whereabouts of the third male suspect and the hijacked blue Toyota Corolla‚ with registration DR 65 LN GP‚ which was allegedly eventually sold‚ are being investigated by police.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the missing suspect and car to contact them.