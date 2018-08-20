Cape Town child killer Andrew Platjies was sentenced to 50 years in jail on Monday after pleading guilty to the murder and attempted rape of 13-year-old Rene Roman.

He nodded in agreement as Judge Robert Hennie read out two sentences which will run concurrently.

Platjies‚ a short stocky man‚ politely greeted journalists in court and nodded with a focused look as the Afrikaans translator translated Hennie’s words.

“In order to satisfy your own sexual needs you go like a coward and immobilise a young girl so you can rape her‚” said Hennie.

Platjies seemed to nod in agreement with the words.

On the afternoon of March 10‚ 2017‚ Roman’s mother‚ Chrissande Jacobs‚ sent her to go to fetch her younger sister from crèche.

When she did not return that afternoon and after a community search failed to find her‚ Jacobs reported her missing that evening.

Her body was discovered 11 days later in a shallow grave just a few houses away from where she stayed.

Platjies‚ who stayed at the residence with his girlfriend‚ was taken in by police for questioning and pointed out the murder scene.