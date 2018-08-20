IN PICTURES | Day 1 of the state capture inquiry
August 20 marked the first day of the commission of inquiry into state capture. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is heading up the commission along with the support of six commissioners.
They've been tasked to piece together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates.
The entire process is expected to last around two years. In that period witnesses, files and other information will be sifted through in an attempt to determine how deep the corruption ran.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas are the first two witnesses that are expected to be called at the hearings.
The first day of the inquiry is expected to be mainly formalities. Here's a snapchat of the days proceedings.
Advocate Mike Hellens SC is representing Ajay Gupta at the inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Advocate Paul Pretorius is leading the team of lawyers that will conduct a commission of inquiry into state capture
A member from Outa picketing outside the state capture inquiry venue in Parktown
Security is tight at the state capture inquiry in Parktown