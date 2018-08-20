IN PICTURES | Day 1 of the state capture inquiry

August 20 marked the first day of the commission of inquiry into state capture. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is heading up the commission along with the support of six commissioners.

They've been tasked to piece together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates.

The entire process is expected to last around two years. In that period witnesses, files and other information will be sifted through in an attempt to determine how deep the corruption ran.