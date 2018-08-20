Security company owner Adriaan Snyman is not commenting on reports that police have confiscated 12 of his firearms.

Snyman‚ of Durban-based Tactical Security Solutions‚ was thrust into the spotlight after Malema allegedly fired what appeared to be an automatic rifle during the party’s fifth birthday bash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ outside East London.

Civil rights group AfriForum laid a complaint against Snyman as the owner of the security firm Tactical Security Services with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA).

“It is requested that Snyman’s actions are investigated regarding the alleged ownership of a suspected firearm and ammunition‚ as well as the fact that this firearm was given to Malema to fire‚” said AfriForum’s head of community safety‚ Ian Cameron.

The civil rights group said in a statement on Sunday that they had given police the names of witnesses who had seen Malema allegedly firing the “gun”.

“These include Dali Mpofu‚ a senior advocate involved with the EFF‚ and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ spokesperson of the EFF. AfriForum hopes that the SAPS will get the witness statements of everyone possibly involved in this matter and that these persons will be called as witnesses.”