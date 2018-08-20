South Africa

NSFAS theft trial against WSU student postponed

20 August 2018 - 14:42 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Sbongile Mani
Sbongile Mani
Image: Facebook/ Sibongile Mani

The theft trial against Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been postponed to October 25.

This is after Mani's lawyer Asanda Pakade told East London Regional Court magistrate Nomthandazo Vabaza that the defence team were still studying the contents of the docket and charge sheet submitted by the state.

State prosecutor advocate Luthando Makoyi confirmed to the court that he had furnished Pakade with a charge sheet and copy of the docket.

Vabaza said due to a congested court schedule‚ an earlier date could not be found and the matter could only be heard on October 25.

Mani‚ a third-year accounting student‚ was arrested by the Hawks on May 29 2018 for theft after student fund distributor Intelimali opened a theft case on September 5 2017.

This is after R14-million was allegedly erroneously loaded into her student account on June 1 2017. Mani is accused of failing to report the alleged “error” and instead blew R810‚000 in 73 days. Between June 1 and August 13‚ she spent an average of R11‚000 day.

The case was opened at the Berlin police station outside East London.

- DispatchLIVE 

READ MORE

NSFAS theft case against partying student Sibongile Mani postponed

The theft case against a Walter Sisulu University student‚ accused of stealing R810 000 from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme‚ was on ...
News
27 days ago

NSFAS student Sibongile Mani’s account to be monitored

While the National Student Fund Aid Scheme (NSFAS) continues to fund theft-accused Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani’s education‚ she ...
News
1 month ago

NSFAS gives WSU student facing R14m theft rap more cash to study

Despite facing a theft charge for allegedly blowing just over R800‚000 of the R14-million erroneously deposited into her student account last year‚ ...
News
1 month ago

Student arrested over infamous R14-million NSFAS bungle

A Walter Sisulu University student appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after she accidentally received a whopping R14.1-million ...
News
2 months ago

Professional appearance in the dock by NSFAS big spender Sibongile Mani

Accounting student Sibongile Mani cut a confident figure in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning‚ wearing a stylish blazer and ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Foreigners steal our jobs‚ say locals South Africa
  2. Vandals strike many holes in one on top SA golf course South Africa
  3. Malema security boss mum on gun confiscation South Africa
  4. Sisters in crime ordered to pay mom back R1.5-million South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X