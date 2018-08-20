It seems being a man or woman in blue is a sought-after career option.

Police on Monday revealed that they had received over half a million applications to fill vacant positions across the country.

"In May this year‚ the service embarked on a vibrant recruitment drive across the country for the 2018/2019 Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BLDP) intake. Applications closed on the 15th of June 2018 and it must be noted that the Service will not be receiving anymore applications until the recruitment process for 2019/2020 commences‚" the SA Police Service said in a statement.

"To date‚ 517 000 applications have been received from the 1,146 police stations nationwide."

So far‚ 63‚000 candidates have been called and sent for psychometric testing.