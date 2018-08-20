Transnet under fire for relocation plan

"Let us get a list of all the assets that Transnet owns‚ including this building and actually check what is the maintenance value or how much are you going to spend to maintain this building instead of going to lease other property without properly looking at what you have and what can you do to maintain this to the value and the standard that you want it to be.

"If you can get that - liabilities of the company‚ the loans that you have said you have. That will help us with your contract management‚ the lenders and how much you are paying and interests thereof so that we can look into that and so that you can plan before the end of the term."

Transnet COO Mlamuli Buthelezi defended the decision to look for new office space.

"The trigger here is that the Carlton Centre was opened in 1972‚” he said‚ adding that the air-conditioning systems and lifts were very old.

"Maintenance has been done and these things now are beyond their lifespan. We have had people getting stuck in lifts here."

Buthelezi added that Transnet would only vacate Carlton Centre for three years while renovations in line with modern technology were carried out.

"It is purely based on health and safety and there are inspector reports that have said we can no longer keep people in the kind of lifts here where they get stuck. It is only a matter of time before something serious happens‚ so they are due for replacement."