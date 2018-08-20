High-profile former Miss South Africa‚ TV mogul and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo is not afraid to put her money where her mouth is to protect her name.

"People say you're quite litigious. Ja‚ I sue and win because I work hard. You can't just come and start making up stories‚" Kumalo said on Monday.

A keynote speaker at the FNB Business Women’s Breakfast in Durban‚ Kumalo was referring to a harassment case which she won last month when the Randburg Magistrate's Court issued a protection order against Jackie Phamotse.

Basetsana and her husband Romeo laid criminal charges and applied for a protection order against 'Bare' author Phamotse over a tweet that implicated the celebrity couple in a gay sex tape. The author sent Twitter into a frenzy with claims that a "media mogul" and her husband were allegedly caught in a gay sex tape in June.

Even though Jackie did not name anyone in the Twitter post‚ there was wide speculation that she was referring to the celebrity power couple.

"Three months ago‚ I was cyber bullied. I woke up one morning and I was trending. I made headlines. My name was there and so was my husband's name. I thought really? Are these the people that they are talking about? People with children?

"Do they think they have the right to do that? Not under my watch. Not in my children's name. Not in my family's name. Not even in my children's children's name‚" Kumalo said on Monday.

She called her lawyer‚ prominent social media law expert Emma Sadleir‚ and told her to prepare for war.

"And we did good. Emma kept saying to me‚ you're doing a collective good for every single person who wakes up in the morning and works hard. They build their legacy. They build their businesses and somebody can just be a keyboard warrior."

But Kumalo's war is not over.

"We are still going ahead with the crimen injuria charge‚" she said.