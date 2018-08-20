Vandals attempted to destroy parts of the Wild Coast Sun’s golf course in an apparent attempt to scupper the Sunshine Tour tournament scheduled for the weekend.

Under cover of darkness and armed with spades‚ a group of people hacked at the greens on six of the course’s 18 holes.

In a statement issued by Sun International on Sunday‚ the group confirmed that the tour would go ahead.

“We can confirm that during the evening on Saturday the Wild Coast Sun golf course was vandalised whereby a group of individuals with spades damaged sections of the course including a number of the greens.

“Groundskeepers are currently repairing the damage and the planned Sunshine Tour event this week will go ahead as scheduled‚” the statement read.