Children playing on a sports field discovered the battered body of a 22-year-old woman who vanished after visiting her boyfriend.

Just a few days away from the end of Women’s Month‚ the young woman was allegedly raped and battered with blocks on the head at Mahikeng in the North West.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani said the women told her parents that she was visiting her boyfriend on Saturday. They were concerned when she did not return home by midnight.

Her lifeless body was subsequently discovered by young children playing nearby. Funani said a case of murder and rape had been opened.

“The boyfriend has not been charged yet‚ but was taken in for questioning… We can confirm that he is a suspect‚” she said.

According to the boyfriend‚ he and the victim went out for drinks at a nearby tavern and were both under the influence of alcohol when she returned home.

“When the police and forensics team arrived at the scene‚ they discovered that she was raped and beaten up by big blocks on the head‚” she added.

Cosatu provincial secretary Job Dliso condemned the brutal incident. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the continuous rape‚ assault‚ abuse and brutal killings of women and children by irresponsible criminals. We call upon our society to be vigilant and collectively work together to expose perpetrators‚” he said.