WATCH | Don't mess with this bull! Buffalo sees red, attacks tourist vehicle
Do not mess with this bull.
Niel Malan posted a video to Facebook last week showing a close encounter between a guide vehicle and a fairly irate buffalo.
In the video, the buffalo slowly approaches the vehicle while its companions look on. The guests are unconcerned at first as the buffalo just seems to pause near the front of the vehicle.
Until it decides enough is enough with this four-wheeled interloper.
Africa is not for sissies...black death from the bush.Posted by Niel Malan on Thursday, 16 August 2018
The buffalo suddenly rams the vehicle, surprising everyone. The guide slowly backs away but the bull isn't about to give up, attacking the vehicle again and again.
At one point the buffalo rams his horn under the vehicle's fender and tries to lift it, but the guide reverses out of the way.
For a few moments it looks like the buffalo has given up... then it attacks again! After getting in a few more jabs at the annoying interloper, it eventually backs off.
It's unclear where the incident took place, but Facebook users were quick to share their comments: