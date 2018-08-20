WATCH | Explainer: what to expect from the state capture inquiry

Along with his crack team of six commissioners - seasoned legal doyens and number crunchers — Zondo will have the enormous task of piecing together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates and how deep the corruption crept.

Over the next two years‚ they will go through copious files and several witnesses with an end goal - to recommend criminal prosecution.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor are expected to be two of the witnesses called at the first hearings.