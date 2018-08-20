South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

WATCH | Explainer: what to expect from the state capture inquiry

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter takes us through what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state capture

20 August 2018 - 05:07 By QAANITAH HUNTER

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter gives us a break down of what can be expected from the commission of inquiry into state capture which kicks off on Monday. 

The commission will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 


Cick here for all the latest on the State Capture inquiry

Along with his crack team of six commissioners - seasoned legal doyens and number crunchers — Zondo will have the enormous task of piecing together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates and how deep the corruption crept.

Over the next two years‚ they will go through copious files and several witnesses with an end goal - to recommend criminal prosecution.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor are expected to be two of the witnesses called at the first hearings.

