WATCH | Four challenges the state capture inquiry faces
Judge Raymond Zondo opened the commission of inquiry on state capture on Monday by highlighting various challenges it had already faced.
These challenges include the State Security Agency’s continuing inertia in finalising security clearance, as well as the lack of response to his call for members of the public to come forward with information on state capture.
Zondo, along with the six commissioners - seasoned legal doyens and number crunchers — have the enormous task of piecing together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates and how deep the corruption crept.
Over the next two years‚ they will go through copious files and several witnesses with an end goal - to recommend criminal prosecution‚ possibly including that of former president Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane Zuma‚ the infamous Gupta family and other high profile politicians and business leaders central to the state capture scandal.