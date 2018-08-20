South Africa

WATCH | Four challenges the state capture inquiry faces

20 August 2018 - 13:49 By TimesLIVE

Judge Raymond Zondo opened the commission of inquiry on state capture on Monday by highlighting various challenges it had already faced.

These challenges include the State Security Agency’s continuing inertia in finalising security clearance, as well as the lack of response to his call for members of the public to come forward with information on state capture.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zondo, along with the six commissioners - seasoned legal doyens and number crunchers — have the enormous task of piecing together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates and how deep the corruption crept.

Over the next two years‚ they will go through copious files and several witnesses with an end goal - to recommend criminal prosecution‚ possibly including that of former president Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane Zuma‚ the infamous Gupta family and other high profile politicians and business leaders central to the state capture scandal.

MORE

WATCH | Explainer: what to expect from the state capture inquiry

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter gives us a break down of what can be expected from the commission of inquiry into state capture which kicks ...
News
11 hours ago

WATCH | Jonas & the Guptas - how the state capture story unfolded

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy explain how the State Capture story unfolded
News
11 hours ago

Firm and unafraid: Meet Raymond Zondo, the judge heading the state capture inquiry

Of all the judges‚ former and current‚ it was Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who was recommended by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to head what is ...
News
11 hours ago

Corruption busters: Crack team to unravel the state capture mess

The true bite of the Zondo judicial commission of inquiry probing state capture will be felt in the strength of the investigative team.
News
11 hours ago

Biltong and chips for sale as state capture inquiry starts‚ but no whistle-blowers coming forward

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture started on a technical note on Monday‚ with its legal team outlining the terms of reference and ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Foreigners steal our jobs‚ say locals South Africa
  2. Vandals strike many holes in one on top SA golf course South Africa
  3. Malema security boss mum on gun confiscation South Africa
  4. Sisters in crime ordered to pay mom back R1.5-million South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X