Dashcam video footage of a hair-raising car chase in Durban involving suspects desperately trying to evade arrest has been released by a security company.

Three suspects driving a white VW Polo were finally arrested last week‚ with suspected stolen property‚ after the high-speed chase.

The drama began when the Polo‚ being sought by police‚ was spotted travelling on the M4 Ruth First Highway towards Durban.

The video shows Marshall Security members attempting to stop the car but it speeds away. At first‚ the fleeing vehicle – driving at high speed - squeezes through the traffic‚ then skips red traffic lights in a bid to escape. Then the driver heads into oncoming traffic‚ narrowly avoiding several collisions during the chase.

“A high speed chase ensued with the suspects disregarding the safety of other road users and driving contra-flow‚ before turning up Argyle Road and onto Musgrave Road‚ where they collided with another motorist at the intersection of Musgrave Road and Clyde Avenue‚” said Marshall Security in a statement.

The chase ended abruptly when the Polo rear-ended another vehicle in heavy traffic.

“Property confirmed to have been stolen in a theft out of a motor vehicle in the Umhlanga Rocks area earlier in the day‚ was recovered in the boot of the vehicle. The suspects are also wanted in connection with an attempted theft of a motor vehicle case in the Umhlanga Village area‚” said Marshall Security.