STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY
WATCH | Jonas & the Guptas - how the state capture story unfolded
Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy look back at how the state capture story unfolded
As the commission of inquiry into state capture begins on Monday, Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy take us back to the beginning and discuss how the state capture story unfolded.
The commission will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. It was set up to probe into‚ among other things‚ the alleged influence of the Gupta family on the appointment of ministers in former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet.
It was established by former president Jacob Zuma after he was ordered to do so within 30 days of a High Court ruling in December 2017.
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor are expected to be two of the witnesses called at the first hearings.
The commission also wants Zuma to give his version of events, giving him the option to give evidence in person.
It would be the first time Zuma has responded under oath to questions about his role in state capture.
