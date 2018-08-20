South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

WATCH | Jonas & the Guptas - how the state capture story unfolded

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy look back at how the state capture story unfolded

20 August 2018 - 05:07 By Bongani Siqoko and Ranjeni Munusamy

As the commission of inquiry into state capture begins on Monday, Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy take us back to the beginning and discuss how the state capture story unfolded.

The commission will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. It was set up to probe into‚ among other things‚ the alleged influence of the Gupta family on the appointment of ministers in former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet. 


Cick here for all the latest on the State Capture inquiry

It was established by former president Jacob Zuma after he was ordered to do so within 30 days of a High Court ruling in December 2017.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor are expected to be two of the witnesses called at the first hearings.

The commission also wants Zuma to give his version of events, giving him the option to give evidence in person.

It would be the first time Zuma has responded under oath to questions about his role in state capture. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Explainer: what to expect from the state capture inquiry

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter gives us a break down of what can be expected from the commission of inquiry into state capture which kicks ...
News
6 hours ago

Firm and unafraid: Meet Raymond Zondo, the judge heading the state capture inquiry

Of all the judges‚ former and current‚ it was Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who was recommended by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to head what is ...
News
6 hours ago

Zuma could take stand at Zondo inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture wants former president Jacob Zuma to respond to allegations that he actively lobbied for the Guptas to ...
News
1 day ago

Inquiry likely to be disturbing as full extent of state capture unravels

What does South Africa still need to know about state capture after all the revelations of looting of the public purse?
Ideas
1 day ago

Corruption busters: Crack team to unravel the state capture mess

The true bite of the Zondo judicial commission of inquiry probing state capture will be felt in the strength of the investigative team.
News
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Model claiming Trump secrets pleads not guilty in Thailand case World
  2. Over half a million applications for cop jobs South Africa
  3. Cops wait for medical report on 'kidnapped pregnant' woman South Africa
  4. BREAKING | 'Hopefully that is the last word on this case': Van Breda appeal ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...
The State Capture story: how it all unfolded
X