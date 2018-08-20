WATCH | Jonas & the Guptas - how the state capture story unfolded

It was established by former president Jacob Zuma after he was ordered to do so within 30 days of a High Court ruling in December 2017.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor are expected to be two of the witnesses called at the first hearings.

The commission also wants Zuma to give his version of events, giving him the option to give evidence in person.

It would be the first time Zuma has responded under oath to questions about his role in state capture.