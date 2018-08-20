The Customary Initiation Bill is not intended to take away the custodianship of traditional initiation‚ parliament’s portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs has reassured traditional leaders.

“Chiefs work well with us and we love them. Their authority is guaranteed in the constitution. Through this piece of legislation‚ we are doing something for the nation. We can’t have a culture that brings tears to the people‚” said the committee’s chairperson Richard Mdakane.

The bill aims to provide effective regulation of initiation schools and general conditions around customary initiation. This comes after 21 deaths were recorded nationally for the 2018 initiation season. According to Nkululeko Nxesi‚ executive director of the Man and Boy Foundation‚ 20 deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape and one in Gauteng.

Mdakane said the committee would invite chiefs and kings to Parliament to get input from them on how best to practise the tradition.