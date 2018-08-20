Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was reading Fifty Shades of Grey before her death
The erotic book Fifty Shades of Grey was among some of the reads that made it onto Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's bookshelf‚ her granddaughter Zoleka has revealed.
A few weeks after ending her mourning period‚ Zoleka Mandela has returned to social media to share fond memories of her grandmother‚ whom she referred to as her "day one".
In a post from the weekend on her Instagram page‚ Mandela said that her grandmother had gotten more than three quarters through the book.
"You guys‚ look what I found in My Day One's/my grandmother's stash when I was packing up her things!!! I was in stitches after I came across it in her bedroom. I gave her this book and insisted that she read it and I remember when I asked‚ 'So‚ Ma ... How's the book treating you?' I smiled and winked at her‚ she smiled back and said‚ 'Darling‚ I keep getting stares from people each time they see me reading it!'" Zoleka wrote.
"I think that's why she wrote my name on it‚ so she could always tell people that I must have left it in her room and that the book wasn't hers or something like that? Look how much of the book she read though and how she used an envelope as a book marker!!! Listen‚ guys ... You have no idea how hilarious my grandmother was‚ her bawdy humour always had me tearing up from laughter!!! The things that used to come out of her mouth though ... Best DAY ONE in the world‚ I tell you!!!"
The book was the first of a trilogy about a relationship between a college graduate‚ Anastasia Steele‚ and a young business magnate‚ Christian Grey. It contained explicit details of the sexual relationship between the couple.
Struggle stalwart Madikizela-Mandela died in April after a lengthy illness. The 81-year-old had been in and out of hospital.
