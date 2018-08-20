The erotic book Fifty Shades of Grey was among some of the reads that made it onto Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's bookshelf‚ her granddaughter Zoleka has revealed.

A few weeks after ending her mourning period‚ Zoleka Mandela has returned to social media to share fond memories of her grandmother‚ whom she referred to as her "day one".

In a post from the weekend on her Instagram page‚ Mandela said that her grandmother had gotten more than three quarters through the book.

"You guys‚ look what I found in My Day One's/my grandmother's stash when I was packing up her things!!! I was in stitches after I came across it in her bedroom. I gave her this book and insisted that she read it and I remember when I asked‚ 'So‚ Ma ... How's the book treating you?' I smiled and winked at her‚ she smiled back and said‚ 'Darling‚ I keep getting stares from people each time they see me reading it!'" Zoleka wrote.