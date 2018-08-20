“While I was in the bathroom stall‚ I heard the doors of the stalls next to mine being banged on‚ and then my door got banged on‚ so I said ‘hello?’ hoping that if it was one of my friends looking for me they would recognise my voice and respond‚” she wrote.

“I wash my hands‚ and I’m looking in the mirror and I see her pointing at me while speaking to her friends. I asked her‚ ‘sis‚ you good?’. She says to me ‘No I’m not‚ you apes are taking up all our space.”

After warning the women that she would “regret it” when she was shoved‚ she said she was punched in the face. Another women intervened and helped her wipe away the tears and blood.

While confronting the alleged attacker in the passenger seat of a car‚ the driver sped away.

The tale elicited dozens of replies and offers to help trace the culprit.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the victim‚ whose Twitter handle is @MegRametse‚ but did not get a response on Monday.

In an update‚ the victim said in a tweet: “A case has been opened but I am not allowed to divulge too much information as that could work in her favour (sic). She has made attempts to get a hold of me to ‘apologise’ but… no my girl‚ apology not accepted.”