Zuma wants to ‘meaningfully participate’ in state capture inquiry

Lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma say he wants to “make a meaningful participation” in the state capture inquiry – but needs time to decide what that participation will entail.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Zuma wanted an opportunity to respond to the evidence given by former Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and Deputy Director of GCIS Phumla Williams. But he would need time to decide how to frame that response.

“We want to make it clear that we do not want to delay this process‚” Sikhakhane said. “We have no intent to stall this process.”

But he stressed that Zuma had only received notices that he was implicated by Mentor and Maseko’s evidence on August 3.

“The issue that makes this difficult for us is that we have raised questions‚ a lot of questions… to obtain certain documents because we want to make a meaningful participation in this very important process.

“So what we’ve asked for are documents that we believe will make it easier for us to know what case we have to meet.”