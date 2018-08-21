10 years in jail? No thanks! Druglord walks free after paying R1-million fine

An Eastern Cape druglord has managed to evade jail by paying a R1-million fine instead.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday that Livingstone Napoleon, 61, entered into an agreement with the state to plead guilty to charges of drug dealing, drug possession and money laundering in early August. In exchange, his 10-year jail sentence was commuted to a R1-million fine.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza told the Daily Dispatch there were mitigating factors when the deal was debated.

“Napoleon’s age; he is married and has six children, the youngest being 23 years, who resides with him and his wife; he only completed Grade 8 at school; he is unemployed; and his health status is bad and he had just been medically operated [on].”

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa said the druglord had already paid R400,000 and would pay R50,000 a month for the remaining amount.

The sentence was criticised as a tap on the wrist by organisations fighting drug abuse and addiction in Buffalo City.

