South Africa

American hiker in hospital in Cape Town after 20m fall

21 August 2018 - 20:52 By Nico Gous
Emergency .File photo
Emergency .File photo
Image: ER24 EMS via Twitter

An American hiker is in Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town after he fell about 20 metres and was reportedly unconscious.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said they were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon after three Americans went hiking in the mountains near Muizenberg. The three hikers are in their twenties.

“One fell to the left of Peck’s Valley‚ under the St James’s Peak.”

Skymed dispatched a helicopter with a doctor and paramedics that landed just after 5.30pm near the hiker.

“He was placed on a stretcher and by 6pm the helicopter had landed on the sports fields of Muizenberg High School.”

The hiker was then flown to Groote Schuur Hospital for further treatment.

READ MORE:

Taxi owner shot 12 times in Eastern Cape 'hit'

The family of the taxi owner who was shot dead in a Mthatha police cell last week‚ allege that crooked police may have had a hand in the brutal ...
News
1 day ago

Taxi ferrying Chinese passengers attacked in Joburg

An 18-year-old male was shot dead when a taxi transporting Chinese passengers from Johannesburg to Krugersdorp was stopped by a gunman.
News
8 hours ago

Two cops killed in separate incidents in Cape Town

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for killing two police officers in separate incidents in Cape Town on Friday night.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important ... South Africa
  2. American hiker in hospital in Cape Town after 20m fall South Africa
  3. Twitter users on the hunt for man using the K-word in video boasting about ... South Africa
  4. Why are we spending R500‚000 on braai areas for ministers? South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
X