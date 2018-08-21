American hiker in hospital in Cape Town after 20m fall

An American hiker is in Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town after he fell about 20 metres and was reportedly unconscious.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said they were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon after three Americans went hiking in the mountains near Muizenberg. The three hikers are in their twenties.

“One fell to the left of Peck’s Valley‚ under the St James’s Peak.”

Skymed dispatched a helicopter with a doctor and paramedics that landed just after 5.30pm near the hiker.

“He was placed on a stretcher and by 6pm the helicopter had landed on the sports fields of Muizenberg High School.”

The hiker was then flown to Groote Schuur Hospital for further treatment.