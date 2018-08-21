South Africa

District Six restitution logjam broken‚ says gleeful DA

21 August 2018 - 13:45 By Dave Chambers
Chair of the provincial housing committee Matlhodi Maseko confirmed that the had agreed to give the budget for the restitution programme to the Western Cape
Chair of the provincial housing committee Matlhodi Maseko confirmed that the had agreed to give the budget for the restitution programme to the Western Cape
Image: Facebook/Wildebeestkuil Farm

The DA said on Tuesday it’s all systems go for land restitution in Cape Town’s District Six after responsibility for making it happen was transferred to the Western Cape government.

Matlhodi Maseko‚ chair of the provincial housing committee‚ said they were “beyond elated” that the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform had agreed to give the budget for the restitution programme to the Western Cape.

“Our fight for justice for the District Six land claimants will finally bear fruit‚” she said in a statement.

“After 20 long years‚ we can finally restore justice and dignity to the residents of our province who were forcibly removed from their land under the apartheid regime.”

Maseko said more than 1‚000 claims to District Six‚ where atleast 70‚000 people were forcibly removed in the 1970s‚ were still outstanding.

“We look forward to being able to place elderly residents who have waited for decades back in their communities‚” she said.

“Today was an example of what can be achieved for the people when politicking is set aside and the people’s interests are put first.”

Maseko said District Six roleplayers‚ including the province‚ the City of Cape Town‚ the Human Development Agency and the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform‚ would meet within a fortnight to set the restitution process in motion.

READ MORE:

‘The peddling of lies without shame’ - Government slams AfriForum over list of properties for expropriation

It would be “highly irresponsible‚ unfair and unprocedural” to circulate a list of properties that government may expropriate without compensation‚ ...
Politics
7 days ago

Uitenhage housing protest ends in land occupation

About 100 people renting RDP houses and living in backyard shacks took to the streets in KwaNobuhle township‚ Uitenhage‚ on Monday.
News
14 days ago

DA will stand alone against ‘coalition of populists’ on land if it has to - Maimane

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is ready to mount a lone fight against "a coalition of populists" between the ANC and the EFF on the issue of ...
Politics
17 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Machete-wielding thug' hit by car as gang chase man down road World
  2. Fancy some SDT on your cake? Consumer Live
  3. State Capture Inquiry: We are fighting a war against abuse of state funds South Africa
  4. District Six restitution logjam broken‚ says gleeful DA South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X