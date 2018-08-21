The DA said on Tuesday it’s all systems go for land restitution in Cape Town’s District Six after responsibility for making it happen was transferred to the Western Cape government.

Matlhodi Maseko‚ chair of the provincial housing committee‚ said they were “beyond elated” that the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform had agreed to give the budget for the restitution programme to the Western Cape.

“Our fight for justice for the District Six land claimants will finally bear fruit‚” she said in a statement.

“After 20 long years‚ we can finally restore justice and dignity to the residents of our province who were forcibly removed from their land under the apartheid regime.”

Maseko said more than 1‚000 claims to District Six‚ where atleast 70‚000 people were forcibly removed in the 1970s‚ were still outstanding.

“We look forward to being able to place elderly residents who have waited for decades back in their communities‚” she said.

“Today was an example of what can be achieved for the people when politicking is set aside and the people’s interests are put first.”

Maseko said District Six roleplayers‚ including the province‚ the City of Cape Town‚ the Human Development Agency and the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform‚ would meet within a fortnight to set the restitution process in motion.