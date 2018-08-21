It's only day 2 of the state capture inquiry & journos are on top form
As the commission of inquiry into state capture got underway on August 20, members of the media descended on the venue in Parktown where Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opened proceedings.
While week one is going to be filled with mainly formalities, the first witness has been called to give testimony at the inquiry.
Willie Mathebula was appointed as acting chief of procurement in September 2017 by then Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. He's expected to give testimony about National Treasury regulations as well as explainers on processes involved in his division.
With the inquiry expected to last at least two years, it was the journalists' tweets that got many people talking. From mountains of evidence to a sterile start, it's going to be a long 24 months.
24 months? Shuuu, we're ouchea counting the days till Friday
Norman tells DCJ Zondo there are over 122 boxes of information which the team is still paginating.— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) August 20, 2018
Eek. I’m going to be sitting here for the rest of my life. #StateCaptureInquiry
Like, take a look at these documents
Heavy lifting: Evidence, documents and reports being distributed to the capture commission. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/XMtgNUnZY4— Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) August 20, 2018
Day 1 = sterile
Why is #StateCaptureInquiry taking so long to get going? Judge Zondo says: security clearances by Intelligence are taking long; logistics (building). (Remember, though, that the State Security Agency is captured territory infiltrated and occupied by a separate looting network) pic.twitter.com/85fuZOfR2y— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) August 20, 2018
Put journos in a room together and the well of pessimism is full, yo. Oh, and shade. There's lots and lots of shade.
Sitting here at the #StateCaptureInquiry, it is evident that lawyers are going to mint it. I wonder what an SC will charge to be here.— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) August 20, 2018
Folks, there's absolutely nothing to get excited about in this State Capture commission. It will be a repeat of all the lies you've heard in parliament, everything you've read about in our newspapers over the past six years. All the denials. Wait for arrests, if we ever get there— SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) August 20, 2018
Day one accreditation for #StateCaptureInquiry. Apparently we get a different one every day in a new colour. By the end of two years, it’ll probably cut off our blood supply. They should just tattoo our wrists. pic.twitter.com/dghIMVdPQ2— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) August 20, 2018