It's only day 2 of the state capture inquiry & journos are on top form

21 August 2018
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opened the commission of inquiry into state capture on August 20.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opened the commission of inquiry into state capture on August 20.
As the commission of inquiry into state capture got underway on August 20, members of the media descended on the venue in Parktown where Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opened proceedings.

While week one is going to be filled with mainly formalities, the first witness has been called to give testimony at the inquiry.

Willie Mathebula was appointed as acting chief of procurement in September 2017 by then Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. He's expected to give testimony about National Treasury regulations as well as explainers on processes involved in his division.

With the inquiry expected to last at least two years, it was the journalists' tweets that got many people talking. From mountains of evidence to a sterile start, it's going to be a long 24 months.

24 months? Shuuu, we're ouchea counting the days till Friday

Like, take a look at these documents

Day 1 = sterile

Image: Twitter/Erin Bates

Put journos in a room together and the well of pessimism is full, yo. Oh, and shade. There's lots and lots of shade.

