MultiChoice says it will reveal the successful bidder to replace Afro Worldview on August 28. The television channel‚ previously known as the Gupta-owned ANN7‚ stopped airing at midnight on Monday.

“MultiChoice announced that it would source a new black-owned news channel and invited interested parties to bid‚” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

MultiChoice spokesperson Kenneth Nxumalo confirmed the company would pull the plug on the channel that started in 2013‚ just hours after staff members were informed not to report for duty on Tuesday.

Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary-general Aubrey Tshabalala said they were disappointed at how management had handled the demise of the channel.

“Management should be upfront with workers to say what will happen (when the channel is cut off). Are workers going to stay at home? What will happen to their salaries? Those are the things that we felt that management was not upfront with them [about]‚” Tshabalala said.