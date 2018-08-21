NSFAS R14m theft accused Sibongile Mani spent R20,000 in two hours

In less than two hours after the accidental transfer of R14-million into her student account, Sibongile Mani allegedly spent R20,000 on cigarettes and alcohol.

This is according to a four-page charge sheet, which was seen by the Daily Dispatch for the first time during a brief appearance in the East London regional magistrate's court on Monday.

The third-year Walter Sisulu University accounting student is charged with theft of R818,469 after the R14-million was transferred as a result of a “systems error”, according to the charges.

The charge sheet states that: “During each of her purchases over the period, she was provided with a receipt that showed her current balance. On June 1 2017 when she made her first purchases at 2.55pm she became aware of the erroneous credit. On June 1 2017 alone she spent approximately R20,000.”

The charge sheet also alleges that Mani renamed herself on her social media account to “Sibongile Money” and that she published pictures of her receipt showing the huge sum.

Mani is accused of failing to report the alleged “error” and instead spending R810,000 in 73 days. The case was opened at the Berlin police station.

The trial was postponed to October 25.

