One dead‚ three wounded in Tongaat shooting

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a shooting which has claimed the life of a man and left three others wounded in Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ on Tuesday.

“We found a VW Polo which had crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver was slumped over the passenger‚” he said.

“He [the driver] had sustained a gunshot wound to his back and died at the scene. Two other occupants in the vehicle had also sustained gunshot wounds and were treated by paramedics from a private ambulance service‚” Balram added.

A fourth person with a gunshot wound to his face was found nearly one kilometre away from the scene in the vicinity of the Tongaat Crematorium.

He said that police were investigating the shooting and the events leading up to it.

Police spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.