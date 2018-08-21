Popcru blames DCS for prison warden's stabbing

"Correctional officials continue to remain vulnerable to attacks because the correctional centres' management force them to escort inmates single-handedly‚ going against its policy of having two officials for an individual offender. This has placed the lives of officials at risk‚ while the courts also do not allow for inmates to be shackled when appearing‚" said Mamabolo.

"The correctional services' management has effectively declared the lives of correctional officials irrelevant by their failure to comply to their safety policies. This incident has adversely affected the morale of many other correctional officials who continue to be forced to single-handedly escort dangerous convicted criminals or face the risk of being charged by the very management that claims to prioritise their interests."

Popcru demanded that the DCS implement their safety procedures as stipulated in their guidelines.

"We want to categorically state that all correctional officials across the country should blatantly refuse to escort 'maximum' inmates to courts or hospitals if the ratio is not 2:1‚ meaning that there should at all times be two correctional officials escorting one inmate‚ excluding a driver. All officials should work strictly in accordance with the defined policies‚ and no amount of intimidation from management will be tolerated by Popcru‚" Mamabolo said.

The DCS had vowed to take tough action against the suspect who attacked the official.

“The Department of Correctional Services will under no circumstances allow such brutality from inmates hell-bent to undermine the state. Firm disciplinary measures against the inmate will be taken; this is separate from a criminal case being [pursued] by the SA police service‚” said department spokesperson Mocheta Monama.

He did not immediately respond to allegations made by Popcru on how the attack unfolded‚ but added: “The offender is serving 2‚827 days (seven years and almost nine months) for not obeying parole conditions. He is also facing two further charges for murder and robbery.”