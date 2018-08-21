The SABC's financial situation is becoming more dire by the day.

“It could be summarised in the fact that for a R6bn to R7bn organisation‚ we anticipate about R26m in the bank account at the end of August‚ really a situation that is unsustainable‚” the broadcaster's newly appointed chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon dramatically told MPs on Tuesday morning.

The SABC board told the National Assembly's communications committee that it was unable to meet some of its monthly financial obligations. As at August 15‚ the SABC owed its creditors R694m with further accruals of R475m. The public broadcaster will have R26m in its bank account at the end of August.

Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said they were prioritising salaries and paying freelancers but struggling to meet a lot of their monthly financial obligations.

Newly appointed group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster needed an intervention and had been “engaging with the National Treasury” to ensure that they get the funding.

“Indeed if you look at our business model and financial model we are able to generate revenue but because of all the historical issues that we face we are not able to operate a proper business as such‚” added Mxakwe.

On the topical issue of sports broadcasting rights‚ the SABC management revealed that it was still in talks with the PSL hoping to find a solution by September 5.