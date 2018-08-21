South Africa

Small percentage of workers at National Lotteries Commission on strike

21 August 2018 - 16:22 By Nico Gous
Labour unions Nehawu and Nupsaw are demanding a 8.5% salary increase.
Image: 123rf/ Anna Om

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) confirmed on Tuesday that about a tenth of its employees are on strike following a deadlock in salary negotiations.

“The NLC has offered its employees a 7% salary increment‚ which is above the Consumer Price Index‚ in addition to a 3% pay progression on merit and a bonus of up to 20% of their annual basic salary. We believe that this offer is fair‚ particularly considering the fact that the majority of NLC employees’ salaries are considerably higher than market rates‚” NLC commissioner Charlotte Mampane said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) are demanding a 8.5% salary increase. They handed over a memorandum to Mampane and management on Monday at their offices in Hatfield‚ Pretoria.

The NLC said it could not offer a 8.5% increase due to a high wage bill‚ increasing operational costs and a decrease in revenue.

The NLC denied allegations that it had encouraged employees to resign from unions.

“The NLC wishes to emphasise that it respects its employees’ right to affiliate themselves with a union of their choice as per their constitutionally-enshrined rights‚ which are given effect in the Labour Relations Act. The NLC therefore supports the affiliation of its employees to the recognised unions within the organisation‚” NLC spokesperson Kefilwe Makhanya said.

Nupsaw claimed in their memorandum they have met with the NLC 13 times between December last year and August 13‚ but that they are “still at square one”.

“Employers chose [to] undermine labour by imposing 7% and encouraging members to leave unions to be able to be paid while negotiations have not been concluded.”

