Acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula is expected to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry as the first witness to give evidence on Tuesday.

The commission said Mathebula‚ who has been at Treasury for the last 15 years‚ will give details about government’s procurement systems.

He is also expected to be asked questions regarding National Treasury reports on state-owned entities.

In September 2017‚ Mathebula was appointed acting chief procurement officer after Schalk Human‚ who was also acting at the time‚ resigned.

He was made to apologise in parliament last year when MPs criticised him for not having any direct information on Treasury’s damning report on Eskom’s coal contracts with the Gupta-owned Tegeta.