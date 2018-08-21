People in the Queenstown area of the Eastern Cape have been struggling to get water for months. The main dam is at 10% the augmentation scheme cannot cope with demand and a new dam project is more than a year behind schedule.

Spokesperson for the Chris Hani District Municipality Thobeka Mqamelo said the water problems are due to the severe drought gripping the area for the past three years.

Areas affected are Mpolweni‚ Mlungisi‚ Ezibeleni‚ Phase 5‚ Sabatha Dalindyebo‚ KwaThemba‚ Mabuyaze‚ Nomzamo‚ Magxaki‚ Top Town and Blue Rise. Some of these places only receive tap water for two hours a day.

Bonkolo Dam‚ which is Queenstown’s main water source‚ is hovering below 10% capacity. Water is now being drawn from the Waterdown Dam‚ 60km from Queenstown. However‚ Waterdown was only ever meant to augment Bonkolo.

“The amount of water we are getting from this source is inadequate due to pipeline limitations‚” said Mqamelo. “The pipeline was constructed as an emergency relief. We are only able to get 250 litres per second instead of 500 litres per second‚ which will ensure our reservoirs maintain enough capacity to supply the community.”