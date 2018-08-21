Nine members of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) who were arrested while demonstrating peacefully outside the Cape Town Civic Centre in 2013 have pinned their hopes on the Constitutional Court.

They want the country’s highest court to decriminalise the organising of peaceful demonstrations.

On Tuesday‚ they asked the Constitutional Court to confirm an order made by the High Court in Cape Town in January declaring part of the Regulation of Gatherings Act as unconstitutional.

The high court said the section was unconstitutional insofar as it made it a criminal offence to convene a gathering of more than 15 people without giving prior notification to a municipality.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgment after hearing the application on Tuesday.

The court also heard an appeal by the state and the ministry of police‚ who asked that the order made by the high court not be confirmed and that the activists’ convictions not be set aside.