Two more Cape Town train carriages go up in smoke

21 August 2018 - 10:59 By Aron Hyman
A train goes up in flames at Koeberg station in Cape Town on August 21‚ 2018.
Image: One Second Alerts

Firefighters responded to yet another train fire in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said at about 10.05am they received a call that a train was on fire at Koeberg station in Maitland.

“We are currently dealing with two railway carriages that are alight. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage‚” said Layne.

The train was burning a few hundred metres from the depot where Transport Minister Blade Nzimande addressed reporters two weeks ago‚ vowing to address arson attacks which have taken 150 carriages out of service since 2015.

Tuesday's incident brings the total number of carriages burnt to 152.

The fires have left Metrorail with only 50 functioning train sets for its commuter services in Cape Town. It says it needs 88 to run an efficient service. 

