WATCH | Humpback whale beaches south of Durban
21 August 2018 - 10:02
A humpback whale has beached at Pipeline Beach‚ south of Durban‚ in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A whale has beached near Amanzimtoti. Visuals courtesy of @rescuecare @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/dtLxXzCxMZ— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) August 21, 2018
RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics had responded to the scene and would be on standby while eThekwini municipality and KZN Sharks Board officials saw to the carcass.
The police’s Search And Rescue Unit are expected to oversee the disposal of the whale.
It is understood that the animal will be dragged onto the beach before it is dissected.
A recovery operation is underway in Toti, where a whale’s beached this morning. @bravedaveZA @ECR_Newswatch pic.twitter.com/9C3WOSZiHn— Bernadette Wolhuter (@bernwolhuter) August 21, 2018