WATCH | Humpback whale beaches south of Durban

21 August 2018 - 10:02 By Jeff Wicks
A whale has beached near Amanzimtoti.
Image: Visuals courtesy of @rescuecare

A humpback whale has beached at Pipeline Beach‚ south of Durban‚ in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics had responded to the scene and would be on standby while eThekwini municipality and KZN Sharks Board officials saw to the carcass.

The police’s Search And Rescue Unit are expected to oversee the disposal of the whale.

It is understood that the animal will be dragged onto the beach before it is dissected.

