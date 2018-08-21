South Africa

WATCH LIVE | First witness takes the stand at the #StateCaptureInquiry

21 August 2018 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE

For more news, visit: sabcnews.com

Acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula is appearing before the Zondo commission of inquiry as the first witness to give evidence on Tuesday.

The commission said Mathebula‚ who has been at Treasury for the last 15 years‚ will give details about government’s procurement systems.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He is also expected to be asked questions regarding National Treasury reports on state-owned entities.

In September 2017‚ Mathebula was appointed acting chief procurement officer after Schalk Human‚ who was also acting at the time‚ resigned.

He was made to apologise in parliament last year when MPs criticised him for not having any direct information on Treasury’s damning report on Eskom’s coal contracts with the Gupta-owned Tegeta.

MORE

WATCH | Jonas & the Guptas - how the state capture story unfolded

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy explain how the State Capture story unfolded
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Explainer: what to expect from the state capture inquiry

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter gives us a break down of what can be expected from the commission of inquiry into state capture which kicks ...
News
1 day ago

Firm and unafraid: Meet Raymond Zondo, the judge heading the state capture inquiry

Of all the judges‚ former and current‚ it was Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who was recommended by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to head what is ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Four challenges the state capture inquiry faces

Judge Raymond Zondo opened the commission of inquiry on state capture on Monday by highlighting various challenges it faced.
News
1 day ago

Zuma doesn't want to stall state capture inquiry - but needs time to prepare

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have asked for more time to peruse documentation that will help them to prepare a defence against those ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Prasa was on verge of financial collapse at end of last financial year‚ leaked ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Machete-wielding thug' hit by car as gang chase man down road World
  3. Fancy some SDT on your cake? Consumer Live
  4. State Capture Inquiry: We are fighting a war against abuse of state funds South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X