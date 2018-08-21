We will sleep at Union Buildings until we see Ramaphosa face to face‚ says convicted Fees Must Fall activist

“It must be noted that I do not have an official appointment with him but upon my arrival I shall wait until he arrives. If he is oversees [sic] we shall sleep by Union Buildings‚ wake up by Union Buildings until he comes back.”

Khanyile said the Union Buildings stay would be a peaceful one. He called on other activists to join him.

“We therefore call upon all FeesMustFall activists and persons regardless who have suffered the aftermath to avail themselves as we wait for a President and further engage him on our issues and lived experiences‚” he said.

Khanyile said a petition would be circulated online to collect signatures of those who are in support of their cause but are unable to make it to Pretoria.

“Let’s all be in one voice to say ‘enough is enough’. All fees must fall activists must be set free for if we believe so we can achieve‚” he said.

Khanyile’s mission to the Union Buildings comes just days after former Wits University SRC president Mcebo Dlamini embarked on a 60km solo walk from the university’s Braamfontein campus to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Dlamini‚ who himself faces charges linked to the 2016 Fees Must Fall movement‚ delivered a letter to Ramaphosa’s office to plead with him to intervene and pardon students who were arrested for the protest action.