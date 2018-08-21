South Africa

What Mark Minnie said in his 'last piece of writing'

21 August 2018 - 16:01 By Nico Gous
Mark Minnie, co-author of 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island', a few days before his death on August 10, 2018 in Port Elizabeth.
Mark Minnie, co-author of 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island', a few days before his death on August 10, 2018 in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Lulama Zenzile/Netwerk24/Gallo Images

“Chrissy‚ don’t give up now.”

That is what Mark Minnie wrote to Chris Steyn in his last letter to the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island before his death.

He called the letter his “last piece of writing”.

“The pitiful cries of the lost boys of Bird Island have haunted me for the past 31 years. At last their story is out. Chrissy‚ don’t give up now. You are almost home. No government officials preventing you from investigating this time round.”

Steyn replied: “Mark‚ I will keep going. You knew that. I just wish you could have been here to go through all the new leads with me. If only you were still alive to see all the information and incredible confirmation that has come in since the book was published. You would have felt some vindication at last.

“But I have good news‚ Mark. There is already enough to start building a new docket. Once we are ready‚ we will hand it over for further action. That was all you ever wanted. A proper investigation. But you don’t have to worry about it anymore. And nobody is going to steal this docket, Chrissy.”

Vlok shoots down paedophilia claims about Magnus Malan

Apartheid-era law and order minister Adriaan Vlok does not believe that former defence minister Magnus Malan could have been part of a paedophilia ...
News
4 days ago

Three unanswered questions from The Lost Boys of Bird Island

The book written by Mark Minnie and Chris Steyn leaves many questions unanswered.
News
5 days ago

Tafelberg Publishers said in a statement on Tuesday‚ issued on behalf of Steyn‚ that Minnie also mentioned in his final note that he was tired and looking forward to eternal rest.

“The rest of his note is addressed to his family.”

Minnie‚ 58‚ was found dead on Monday last week with a gunshot wound to the head on a smallholding in Port Elizabeth. Police initially ruled out foul play and said it appeared to be a suicide.

The Lost Boys of Bird Island implicated high-ranking National Party cabinet ministers and a businessman in the abuse of young boys during the 1980s.

It alleged that members of former president PW Botha’s cabinet‚ including former Defence Minister Magnus Malan and former Environmental Affairs Minister John Wiley‚ were involved in child sex orgies‚ along with former police reservist and businessman Dave Allen.

Minnie’s relative‚ Tersia Dodo‚ does not believe he committed suicide. She said the former policeman feared for his life after the publication of the book.

Steyn encouraged anyone with more information to come forward by emailing birdisland2018@gmail.com.

READ MORE: 

Forensic scientist to probe Mark Minnie’s 'suicide'

An independent forensic investigator is probing the circumstances around the death of Mark Minnie‚ co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island.
News
4 days ago

Relatives don't believe 'paedophile ring' co-author committed suicide

Relatives of the co-author of a book that lifted the lid on an alleged apartheid-era paedophile ring say his life was in danger and do not believe ...
News
4 days ago

‘My father was about to dive into something that could kill him,’ says Mark Minnie’s son

When Markus Mordiac first read his dad’s book – which delved into allegations that apartheid-era leaders were involved in a paedophilia ring – he had ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Taps run dry as drought grips Queenstown South Africa
  2. SABC in desperate financial straits South Africa
  3. R1.2m online love 'fraudsters' face a battle for bail South Africa
  4. Peaceful protest against child killings in Diepsloot South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X