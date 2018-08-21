Why are we spending R500‚000 on braai areas for ministers?

Why are we spending almost half a million rand on braai areas for ministers?

That is what Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) asked the Department of Public Works in a media statement on Tuesday. Scopa is concerned about the almost R500‚000 that was spent on “braai entertainment areas” in ministerial houses.

“Scopa is of the view that South Africans cannot be expected to pay that amount of money just for a braai area for a minister. The committee is concerned about what seems to be a priority for government. Is it really necessary to spend that kind of money just for a braai area for a cabinet minister?” Scopa chairperson Themba Godi questioned.

“The state is spending exorbitant amounts of taxpayers’ money on buying and maintaining these houses when some of them are not even being utilised by ministers or deputy ministers.”

According to Scopa‚ the department owns 148 houses and allocates “prestige" homes to ministers and their deputies.