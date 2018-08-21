Zuma doesn't want to stall state capture inquiry - but needs time to prepare

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have asked for more time to peruse documentation that will help them to prepare a defence against those accusing their client of enabling state capture.

The commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, got under way in Parktown on Monday, with legal teams acting on behalf of those implicated in state capture asking for more time to prepare.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, appearing for Zuma, said their intention was not to stall the proceedings, but they wanted a fair process in order to prepare a strong defence for their client.

“We want to make it clear that we do not want to delay the process, but what has really made it difficult for us is that we have raised questions to obtain certain documents because we want to make a meaningful participation before the inquiry,” said Sikhakhane.

The Sunday Times reported that Zondo had written to Zuma, asking him to say whether he used information he came across as head of state to enrich himself and the Gupta family.

Read the full story on Times Select.