South Africa

Adam Catzavelos referred to police and the Human Rights Commission over k-word video

22 August 2018 - 14:01 By Ernest Mabuza
A screenshot of a video in which Adam Catzavelos uses the k-word.
A screenshot of a video in which Adam Catzavelos uses the k-word.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

The conduct of Adam Catzavelos‚ who used the k-word in a video that went viral on Tuesday‚ has attracted the ire of political parties.

The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng said it will be opening a criminal case of racism at the Bramley police station on Wednesday afternoon against Adam Catzavelos‚ who recorded a mobile phone video in which he used the k-word. The video went viral on social media.

The Democratic Alliance Youth said it has referred the video to the South African Human Rights Commission. The SAHRC said independently earlier on Wednesday that it would probe the incident.

In the video‚ Catzavelos uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he visited. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

“We trust that the SAHRC will investigate this matter and hold Catzavelos accountable for his vile comments‚” the DA Youth said in a statement.

The DA Youth said the use of the k-word was not only racist but was also appalling that a South African‚ knowing the significance of this term‚ would utter these remarks and then communicate them to the world on social media.

“This kind of vitriol is not only an insult but a criminal offence – which makes the arrogant and brazen manner in which Catzavelos made this comment particularly revolting.” It said the video had offended the dignity and human rights of all South Africans.

READ MORE: 

You're fired! Family business sacks #AdamCatzavelos over k-word video

The family of Adam Catzavelos say they are appalled at his use of the k-word and have dismissed him from their business.
News
6 hours ago

Nike distances itself from viral k-word video rant of director's husband Adam Catzavelos

Sports gear manufacturer Nike has issued a response following a backlash to the video of Adam Catzavelos using the k-word‚ which went viral on ...
News
7 hours ago

They found him! Man in k-word beach brag video tracked down by social media

After the Economic Freedom Fighters called for help to identify a man who took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where not a single ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Family sorry for hurt caused by Catzavelos as death threats are made South Africa
  2. Risk of load-shedding high on Wednesday evening South Africa
  3. K-word video backlash mauls Catzavelos as another company cuts ties with family ... South Africa
  4. Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X