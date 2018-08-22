The conduct of Adam Catzavelos‚ who used the k-word in a video that went viral on Tuesday‚ has attracted the ire of political parties.

The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng said it will be opening a criminal case of racism at the Bramley police station on Wednesday afternoon against Adam Catzavelos‚ who recorded a mobile phone video in which he used the k-word. The video went viral on social media.

The Democratic Alliance Youth said it has referred the video to the South African Human Rights Commission. The SAHRC said independently earlier on Wednesday that it would probe the incident.