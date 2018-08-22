WATCH | Anger, defeat & disgust: Mzansi reacts to #AdamCatzavelos racist video rant
Adam Catzavelos has remained the number one trending topic on Twitter after a video of himself using the k-word went viral on Tuesday.
In the video, Catzavelos uses the k-word while celebrating the fact that no black people were at a beach he was at. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.
Soon after the video was posted Twitter tracked down the company he works for, his cellphone number and businesses he has dealt with. Radio 702 and Nedbank featured Catzavelos on the Nedbank Business Accelerator programme in 2014. Both have since distanced themselves from Catzavelos.
TimesLIVE has made several attempts to reach Catzavelos. He has not responded to requests for comment
South Africans took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay at the recording, with calls for swift justice to be taken. Here's a snapshot of what Mzansi had to say.
DEFEAT
People like #AdamCatzavelos thrive in ZA because there’s never much consequence.. we get enraged, tweet a storm and then forget. They can ride it all out..— nikelo mabandla (@nikelo_m) August 21, 2018
I'm already expecting : Adam was not himself on that day. He has been under quite a lot of pressure at work which caused him to act out of character. The Adam we know would never say anything racist or offensive. He has friends from all types of backgrounds. #AdamCatzavelos pic.twitter.com/u4WpaVwOOh— palesa (@palesakgasane) August 21, 2018
You know what the scary thing is... there are so many more #AdamCatzavelos who just weren’t dumb enough to record themselves. At our jobs, in our social circles, whose products we consume on the daily pic.twitter.com/MWb05rgP3r— Lesego Tlhabi (@_Dame_) August 21, 2018
ANGER
Less Talk,More Action. Operation Boycott#AdamCatzavelos— #VotePogiso (@MokwenaPogiso) August 22, 2018
The problem of racists in South Africa is deep rooted. Seems these racists are getting younger & younger. This shows that someone is teaching hate to their siblings. #AdamCatzavelos was sharing this video to someone or with people he shares similar views with. Senzeni na...🎶🎵— Yaya 😎 (@syashenge) August 21, 2018
What this man has done is absolutely disgusting, criminal, vile and a gross violation of human rights. He has insulted all of us!— Christo (@ChristoThurston) August 22, 2018
He must not come with apologetic stories to seek pity. We are SICK and TIRED of racists! #AdamCatzavelos pic.twitter.com/IgcTnscF1n
It’s been a day or so since I first saw #AdamCatzavelos vid & I still can’t believe his arrogance & more so stupidity. Let us just hope he gets that #Vicky chicks treatment as well. #shocking #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/Infkh4BU86— Jade Adams (@JCBA) August 22, 2018
DISGUST
This dude was out on holiday... sunny skies, blue beaches, YET he STILL found the time to be hateful towards black people who were nowhere near him. Being a racist is a full time commitment #AdamCatzavelos— Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) August 22, 2018
People like #AdamCatzavelos can't stop thinking about us. We consume their entire beings and thoughts everyday. Wasting time, effort and data to record a video about people you hate. Can never be me. Anyway...— Lonely Sapiosexual (@AbdallaTheSon) August 22, 2018
As we watch another public racism video made by #AdamCatzavelos, we still hear people trying to convince us that this is not the norm. What do you accept at private dinner table conversations from family & friends? Do you correct them when they’re being racist?— Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) August 22, 2018