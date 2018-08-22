South Africa

WATCH | Anger, defeat & disgust: Mzansi reacts to #AdamCatzavelos racist video rant

22 August 2018 - 08:50 By Jessica Levitt

Adam Catzavelos has remained the number one trending topic on Twitter after a video of himself using the k-word went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, Catzavelos uses the k-word while celebrating the fact that no black people were at a beach he was at. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Soon after the video was posted Twitter tracked down the company he works for, his cellphone number and businesses he has dealt with. Radio 702 and Nedbank featured Catzavelos on the Nedbank Business Accelerator programme in 2014. Both have since distanced themselves from Catzavelos.

TimesLIVE has made several attempts to reach Catzavelos. He has not responded to requests for comment

South Africans took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay at the recording, with calls for swift justice to be taken. Here's a snapshot of what Mzansi had to say.

DEFEAT

ANGER

DISGUST

Twitter users on the hunt for man using the K-word in video boasting about beach holiday

Enraged Twitter users are trying to track down a man who boasted there are no “k****rs” on his beach holiday.
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Google Reviews plummet for family business after Adam Catzavelos' k-word video South Africa
  2. Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission for k-word video South Africa
  3. 'Murder mom' to swap prison cell for hospital bed South Africa
  4. Beauty queen on trial for ordering Canadian husband killed World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X