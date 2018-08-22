WATCH | Anger, defeat & disgust: Mzansi reacts to #AdamCatzavelos racist video rant

Adam Catzavelos has remained the number one trending topic on Twitter after a video of himself using the k-word went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, Catzavelos uses the k-word while celebrating the fact that no black people were at a beach he was at. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Soon after the video was posted Twitter tracked down the company he works for, his cellphone number and businesses he has dealt with. Radio 702 and Nedbank featured Catzavelos on the Nedbank Business Accelerator programme in 2014. Both have since distanced themselves from Catzavelos.