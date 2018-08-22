South Africa

Businessman killed in petrol station ‘hit’

22 August 2018 - 18:16 By Jeff Wicks
The man was shot twice in the head while talking to a customer at a petrol station in the south Durban basin on August 22, 2018.
A Durban business owner was shot dead at a petrol station in the south Durban basin on Wednesday.

It is understood that the man‚ who has not yet been identified by police‚ had been talking to a customer outside when he was accosted by a lone gunman.

Sources with knowledge of the incident‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that the man had been shot twice in the head and had died at the scene.

Paramedics from RescueCare and LifeResponse 24/7 had responded to the scene.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that officers were at the scene.

This is a developing story.

