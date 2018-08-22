Commission hears how new SARS operating model left criminal bosses free from penalty

“He (Moyane) said the new operating model had disbanded national projects. There was no consultation…One of the projects required a tax inquiry to get to the bottom of who owned what in this abalone poaching syndicate. What they (SARS’ audit division) did was‚ they finalised those cases at face value which was nowhere near what it should have been when it came to the wealth of those taxpayers‚” Hendrickse said.

Hendrickse said after the Cape Town office where he worked was shut down‚ he remained dormant for a few months before being appointed as a senior specialist.

“I was a senior manager and for about four to five months I didn’t do anything‚ nothing at all. I came to work every day and eventually on my own request I was allocated as a senior specialist to criminal case selection and that’s where I work today‚” he said.

He described another case where a “criminal boss” owed about R400-million to SARS.

“The particular taxpayer in this project‚ he owed R400-million and we were busy in litigation. He was challenging us in court and we won every single challenge. There was a unit started within SARS that somehow became known as internal investigations. I met a man‚ a SARS auditor (from internal investigations) in an elevator at the Cape Town office…he said he’s come to fetch the audit files of Taxpayer X; we had already been disbanded by then‚” Hendricks said‚ further describing how he refused the request.