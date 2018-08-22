Accusations of colluding with criminals to transport drugs while on duty‚ taking bribes and falsifying information has led to the arrest of five Vredenburg police officers.

The five officials were apprehended on Tuesday after a protracted undercover operation by the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit with Crime Intelligence‚ SAPS said on Wednesday.

"The suspects‚ between the ages of 31 and 38‚ will face an array of charges ranging from unauthorised disclosure of information and fraud to dealing in drugs as well as corruption. The suspects are alleged to have committed illicit activities while deployed to perform court and crime prevention duties.

"By virtue of the arrests the suspects‚ two sergeants and two constables, are automatically suspended. One [more] has since resigned from SAPS."

The five will appear in court on Thursday.

Provincial SAPS management said in a statement it hopes the arrests will send a strong message to would-be offenders that there is no place for corrupt elements within the service.