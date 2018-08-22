South Africa

'Druggie cops' arrested

22 August 2018 - 12:29 By Timeslive
Five officials were arrested after an undercover operation.
Five officials were arrested after an undercover operation.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Accusations of colluding with criminals to transport drugs while on duty‚ taking bribes and falsifying information has led to the arrest of five Vredenburg police officers.

The five officials were apprehended on Tuesday after a protracted undercover operation by the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit with Crime Intelligence‚ SAPS said on Wednesday.

"The suspects‚ between the ages of 31 and 38‚ will face an array of charges ranging from unauthorised disclosure of information and fraud to dealing in drugs as well as corruption. The suspects are alleged to have committed illicit activities while deployed to perform court and crime prevention duties.

"By virtue of the arrests the suspects‚ two sergeants and two constables, are automatically suspended. One [more] has since resigned from SAPS."

The five will appear in court on Thursday.

Provincial SAPS management said in a statement it hopes the arrests will send a strong message to would-be offenders that there is no place for corrupt elements within the service.

READ MORE: 

Police captain shocked when accused of molesting children

The forensic investigating officer accused of sexually assaulting and raping two Grade 3 learners said he was rendered sick and booked off work for ...
News
1 day ago

Police constables and taxi driver 'looted' crashed truck

Five police constables and a taxi driver face charges of corruption and theft after allegedly looting a truck involved in a road accident in the ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Family sorry for hurt caused by Catzavelos as death threats are made South Africa
  2. Risk of load-shedding high on Wednesday evening South Africa
  3. K-word video backlash mauls Catzavelos as another company cuts ties with family ... South Africa
  4. Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X