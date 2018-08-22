South Africa

East London Airport evacuated as police hunt cop 'killers'

22 August 2018 - 12:11 By Malibongwe Dayimani
One of two men believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a top Beacon Bay police detective was arrested after they were found hiding inside the ceiling at the East London Airport on August 21, 2018.
One of two men believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a top Beacon Bay police detective was arrested after they were found hiding inside the ceiling at the East London Airport on August 21, 2018.
Image: Supplied

There was drama at the East London Airport on Tuesday when men suspected of gunning to death a top Beacon Bay detective tried to fly out of the province.

The airport was evacuated for about 30 minutes as police teams hunted down armed men who were apparently hiding out in the airport after dropping off a rented car. One of them made it into the ceiling.

The two are believed to be behind the killing on Sunday of Beacon Bay investigating officer Detective Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko‚ 42.

According to Airports Company SA (Acsa) spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele‚ the two men had just dropped off a rented car when the police pounced.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni confirmed that the men‚ both aged 30‚ were arrested while returning a rental car.

Feni said they will appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The men were tracked down by the SAPS provincial tracking team‚ the public order policing unit and the dog unit‚ she added.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE: 

Drug stash found in cornflakes cereal boxes at OR Tambo International

One of the four people busted with drugs at the OR Tambo International Airport over the last few days had concealed the substance in boxes of ...
News
9 hours ago

Bulgarian murder fugitive caught in Port Elizabeth

A Bulgarian man convicted of killing a pharmacy student in an alcohol-fuelled attack outside a nightclub spent almost four years on the run before ...
News
1 day ago

Robber killed in shootout with police

An alleged robber was killed on Friday and six other suspects arrested during a shootout with police in Johannesburg.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Family sorry for hurt caused by Catzavelos as death threats are made South Africa
  2. Risk of load-shedding high on Wednesday evening South Africa
  3. K-word video backlash mauls Catzavelos as another company cuts ties with family ... South Africa
  4. Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X