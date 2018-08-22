There was drama at the East London Airport on Tuesday when men suspected of gunning to death a top Beacon Bay detective tried to fly out of the province.

The airport was evacuated for about 30 minutes as police teams hunted down armed men who were apparently hiding out in the airport after dropping off a rented car. One of them made it into the ceiling.

The two are believed to be behind the killing on Sunday of Beacon Bay investigating officer Detective Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko‚ 42.

According to Airports Company SA (Acsa) spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele‚ the two men had just dropped off a rented car when the police pounced.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni confirmed that the men‚ both aged 30‚ were arrested while returning a rental car.

Feni said they will appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The men were tracked down by the SAPS provincial tracking team‚ the public order policing unit and the dog unit‚ she added.

- DispatchLIVE