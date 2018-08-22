St George’s Fine Foods said apart from removing Adam Catzavelos from the board of directors of the family-owned business‚ a settlement is being negotiated on his 33% stake in the business.

The family made this statement following the fallout‚ which has included death threats‚ after a video which went viral showed St George’s Fine Foods director‚ Catzavelos‚ who has since been dismissed‚ uttering the k-word on a beach.

In an earlier statement on Wednesday morning‚ the family said it rejected racism in any form. It also said Adam had been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business‚ St George’s Fine Foods‚ and his minority shareholding would be unwound as soon as practically possible.

In an updated statement‚ the family and St George’s Fine Foods said Adam had no operational involvement in another family business‚ Smokehouse and Grill restaurant. It said his passive 25% interest in the restaurant was also being unwound.