A strong cold front is predicted to bring up to 15cm of snow to mountains in the Western Cape this weekend.

The front will hit on Saturday and snow is expected that afternoon across the Cape Fold mountain ranges stretching as far north as Clanwilliam.

Snow is also expected over parts of the Karoo in the Northern Cape between Sutherland and Calvinia.

South African Weather Service forecaster Kate Turner said freezing levels were expected as low as 1‚060‚ above sea level‚ meaning lower mountains slopes would also receive some snow.

The snowfall is expected to continue throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Turner said while the forecast indicated a significant storm‚ its strength was expected to decrease as more accurate information became available.

