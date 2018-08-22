Matatiele residents have suspended their protest following a meeting with the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport in which he promised to fix the town’s roads.

During the meeting on Tuesday afternoon with MEC Weziwe Tikane‚ the department committed to resuming road construction this coming Monday. Matatiele residents say they have been complaining about the condition of their roads for six years.

Residents agreed not to damage any more property. Three of the department’s vehicles were burned during a recent protest.

Department spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose said a committee had been formed composed of residents and government officials and would meet this week. He said an agreement was likely to be signed about protection of departmental machinery and staff.

Tikane said‚ “I cannot risk departmental assets. If they end up being burnt again I will be an irresponsible leader.”